After suggesting that R. Kelly could be redeemed, Danny K. Davis says women must be “protected.”

Representative Danny K. Davis attempted to backtrack on contentious comments he made earlier this week claiming that R&B singer R. Kelly could be “redeemed” following his sex trafficking and racketeering conviction.

After Kelly was found guilty of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, and sex trafficking, the Illinois congressman stated Kelly was a “talented” artist who may be welcomed back by the city of Chicago.

In a video released Tuesday by TMZ, Davis stated, “As an artist, one who…is gifted, I think he’ll be welcomed back into Chicago as a person who can be forgiven.” “You know, I’m a huge believer in what’s known as second chances…so it’ll all be up to him.”

Kelly should try to establish “peace with his maker, peace with himself, and reconcile with the universe for the actions that he may have perpetrated,” according to the Democratic legislator, who represents a major chunk of Kelly’s birthplace of Chicago.

Davis’ remark drew quick ire from Kina Collins, his Democratic primary opponent, who called the remarks “disgusting.”

Collins wrote, “This is beyond disgusting to the survivors whose voices were finally heard and who have just begun the recovery process right now.”

In a separate tweet, she said, “I’m still stunned that @RepDannyDavis would chose today of all days to focus on 2nd chances for a serial abuser rather than encouraging survivors.” “He is deafeningly silent on attacks on our reproductive rights, which disproportionately affect Black women, but he has time for R Kelly.”

I’m still surprised that @RepDannyDavis chose today, of all days, to focus on a serial abuser’s second chance instead of inspiring survivors.

He is deafeningly silent on attacks on our reproductive rights, which disproportionately affect Black women, but he has time for R Kelly. https://t.co/wa250a0gq5

September 28, 2021 — Kina Collins for IL7 (@KinaCollinsIL)

In a statement to The Hill on Tuesday, Davis appeared to explain his prior views, saying that “women and children must be respected and safeguarded at all times and at all costs.”

“Kelly has been charged of criminal crimes, has been tried in a court of law, has been found guilty, and must serve whatever sentence the court imposes,” Davis said. “He has lived,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.