After suffering from’severe back pain,’ Dad just had weeks to live.

After her loving step-father was diagnosed with terminal cancer and told he only has weeks to live, a woman is working to move Bonfire Night and Christmas forward.

Billy Kirby, 77, was diagnosed with kidney cancer three weeks ago, and doctors told him it had spread to his organs and bones.

Margi Stephen, a mother of four, is now caring for the widower in his final weeks at her home in Netherton.

Margi, 42, expressed herself as follows: “My stepfather is a huge fan of Bonfire Night and Christmas, but I don’t think he’ll be around for much longer.

“That’s why, before he passes, I’d like to bring them forward. He only has a few weeks remaining, which is devastating to hear and even more heartbreaking to digest.

“He’d first complained of significant back pain, and I’d contacted his doctor’s office about it, but by the time he arrived at the hospital, it had been revealed that he had cancer, which was inoperable.

“I believe he was aware of his possession, but he was attempting to protect me and his grandchildren. He’s been my best friend, confidant, and everything else.” Margi is now attempting to plan an amazing final Bonfire Night for Billy, but due to his rapidly failing condition, she will have to postpone it until later this month.

She stated, ” “There will be a fireworks display, as well as a DJ and a photographer. All of the parents and children on the block have been quite supportive. They are a credit to us.” ” Similarly, for Christmas, I’d like to light up the neighborhood where we reside. My stepfather used to like seeing the kids smile, but he’s now bedridden.

“I hope he will stay with us for a little longer, but I doubt it. He’s my entire universe, and he means everything to me.” Billy has five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, having spent practically his whole working life at Long Lane Dairy Farm in Aintree.

Please email [email protected] if anyone can assist Margi with outdoor lighting and decorations.