After suffering from back pain, a 33-year-old man was discovered dead in his bedroom.

An inquest heard that a 33-year-old Widnes man died after ingesting a cocktail of prescription drugs.

Michael Andrew Holliday, a Bristol native, was discovered dead in his bedroom on Haig Road on Sunday, January 3.

Heath Westerman, assistant coroner for Cheshire, presented written accounts from Mr Holliday’s relatives, a police officer who responded to the scene, and medical evidence before an inquest at Warrington Coroner’s Court today.

Michael had consumed a toxicity of prescribed pharmaceuticals, according to toxicologist Donna Cameron’s findings, Mr Westerman claimed.

The findings revealed that the dosages were “consistent with therapeutic use,” although Ms Cameron cautioned that the drugs can have a combined effect on the neurological system and respiration.

“Their impacts have the potential to become concomitant,” she said.

“However, it should be highlighted that the relevance of such findings would have been heavily influenced by the deceased’s level of tolerance at the time of death.”

Dr. Cheng Li, the pathologist who conducted the post-mortem examination, concluded that Michael died of heart and respiratory failure caused by “multiple drug toxicity,” which was exacerbated by heart problems and, to a lesser extent, fatty liver and obesity, and that Michael had a “past medical history of opiate-type drug dependence.”

Cheshire Police Detective Sergeant Henderson Pierre arrived at the location and discovered no unusual circumstances or a message showing intent to self-harm, but he did notice medicines prescription in the names of the deceased and others.

DS Pierre, who ruled Michael’s death “unexplained,” stated he was aware Michael had become a “recluse and spent most of his time in his room” after becoming “addicted to opioids after experiencing a back issue.”

Michael’s sister and next-of-kin, Lisa Holliday, who discovered him after he died, said she was aware that her brother had mental and physical health issues in addition to social anxiety, and that he had been prescribed painkillers for a “bad back” but had become “addicted to tablets,” for which he was given methadone “to help him come off them.”

She had no worries about his medical care and was happy for the inquest to continue without her.

Michael's primary care physician

