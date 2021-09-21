After suffering from back discomfort, a ‘larger-than-life’ father passes away.

The death of a guy who had been given the all-clear twice has left a family distraught.

Philip Baker worked in the steel business and was described by his daughter, Helen, as a loving father and grandfather who was “gentle” and “giving.”

When the 68-year-old was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2010 after being sent to Arrowe Park by his GP, he lived in Bromborough, Wirral.

“In 2010, he was informed it was curable and treatable,” Helen, 50, added. After three months of radiotherapy and chemotherapy at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, he was told he would need surgery.

“He was then told he was cancer-free and didn’t need surgery – he was so thrilled, the doctor told him it was just a ‘wait and see’ situation.”

But, according to Helen, they rapidly discovered he had dropped a lot of weight, had lost his appetite, and was going to his doctor for back trouble.

“He had a sigmoidoscopy in January 2012, and the doctors indicated the cancer had ‘reoccurred,’ but we felt like it was never truly gone,” she said.

“He was told he would need surgery, and in March 2012, the cancer was removed and he was given the all-clear.

“He was still in a lot of pain with his back after the surgery, and we were informed it was because they had to remove his coccyx.

“But it was more than that; the discomfort spread to his legs, which became swollen and numb, and he was treated by a doctor at Clatterbridge Hospital, but he was in a wheelchair by 2014,” she says.

Helen claimed her father didn’t get another scan until June 2014, and the family was once again confronted with the worst news.

Philip was told his cancer had returned, and he spent 11 weeks in the hospital after acquiring pneumonia in September 2014.

“We went back to the hospital in February 2015, and I remember my father asking what his treatment plan was, and it was only then that we learned it was terminal and had spread to his bones,” Helen explained.

“We were heartbroken.

“He was such a sweetheart.”

