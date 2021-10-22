After suffering an injury setback, Dominic Calvert-Lewin offers an emotional letter to Everton fans.

Following his injury setback, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has issued a message to the club’s supporters.

The club announced on Wednesday that the 24-year-recovery old’s from a quadriceps injury had hit a snag.

Calvert-Lewin has been out since suffering the injury against Brighton at the end of August.

Everton also stated that Calvert-Lewin will be out for “a number of weeks,” but did not specify when he will return.

“Calvert-Lewin will continue to receive professional treatment, and an update on his fitness will be provided as soon as possible,” Everton said in a statement.

Calvert-Lewin sent an emotional message to the club’s supporters on Twitter following his defeat.

Calvert-Lewin said in a tweet that despite receiving bad news in recent days, he is looking forward to returning to the pitch.

“It’s sometimes difficult to grasp how things may still go wrong when you give everything,” Calvert-Lewin wrote.

“However, such is life. I’ll be back soon, and I’m looking forward to playing again.” Calvert-Lewin had been expected to return to the squad in the coming weeks by manager Rafa Benitez, but the 24-year-recuperation old’s has been complicated.

There are fears that the striker could be out for up to 12 weeks, but there is hope that he will only be out for a few weeks.