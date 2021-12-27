After suffering a stroke at sea, a cruise ship passenger was airlifted late at night.

Last week, a USCG helicopter crew flew more than 200 miles into the Gulf of Mexico to medevac a Carnival cruise ship passenger who may have suffered a stroke, according to the agency.

According to Al.com, the USCG’s District Eight watchstanders got a call Wednesday morning about a 53-year-old man aboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship who was experiencing stroke-like symptoms, according to a statement provided by the marine force a day after the rescue.

According to the site, a responding Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived at the incident, which was located approximately 218 miles off the coast of Louisiana’s Southwest Pass.

The USCG did not say when the helicopter crew arrived for the medevac, but images supplied by the department suggest it took place at night.

Authorities say the passenger and a Carnival Valor nurse were flown to University Medical Center in New Orleans by the Dolphin rescue chopper.

According to the USCG, the man was last reported in stable condition.

The force did not provide any other information about the patient or his condition.

When a woman suffering from internal bleeding was rescued from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship more than 200 miles off the coast of North Carolina in November, the maritime department did a similar nocturnal medevac.

The USCG was contacted by officials aboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem Of The Seas cruise ship, who requested a medical evacuation from the ship because an ailing woman required hospital treatment.

On Nov. 19, a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules transport jet flew 231 miles from the Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City to the cruise ship.

While the Hercules crew provided aerial coverage, the Jayhawk carried the woman and a family member onboard the chopper. The former was then flown to Wilmington, North Carolina’s New Hanover Regional Hospital.

The woman’s current state is unknown.

Chief Petty Officer Brian Gainey, operations unit watchstander at the Fifth District command center, was reported as saying, “Launching far offshore and at night may be complex and challenging.”

“Cases like this show how our members’ dedication and regular training allow us to safely carry out missions and help those in need,” Gainey explained.