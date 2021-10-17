After suffering a miscarriage, a woman was found guilty of manslaughter; advocates question the decision.

A 21-year-old Oklahoma woman was sentenced to prison over a miscarriage she had last year.

After an autopsy indicated her unborn child died at 17 weeks gestation, Brittney Poolaw was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison on Oct. 5, according to KSWO. Prosecutors blamed the woman’s drug use for the miscarriage.

Poolaw’s conviction, however, was deemed unconstitutional by advocates such as the National Advocates for Pregnant Women (NAPW).

“Oklahoma’s murder and manslaughter statutes do not apply to miscarriages, which are pregnancy losses that occur before 20 weeks, a time in pregnancy before a fetus is viable (able to survive outside the womb,” the NAPW stated in a statement Wednesday.

A mother cannot be prosecuted for the loss of her unborn child unless “the mother committed a crime” that resulted in the child’s death, according to the law.

According to the Lawton Constitution, Poolaw was accused of causing her child’s stillbirth on Jan. 4, 2020, as a result of her intravenous methamphetamine use.

According to the report, the then-19-year-old woman was transferred to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, Oklahoma, after giving birth at home.

Poolaw admitting to using meth and marijuana to medical personnel. She was found to be positive for both.

The cause of death for her unborn kid was determined to be intrauterine fetal demise owing to maternal meth use by the medical examiner.

The fetus’ brain and liver also tested positive for meth and amphetamine, according to the toxicology report.

However, during Poolaw’s trial, a state OB-GYN testified in court that controlled medications may not have directly caused the fetus’ death. Despite this, the prosecutor decided to pursue the case.

Poolaw, who has been in jail since her arrest 18 months ago, was given a $20,000 bond.

Poolaw’s case was dubbed a “tragedy” by the NAPW, which claimed she was “charged and convicted of a crime without validity in law or science.”

“This exercise of prosecutorial discretion directly contradicts the advice of every major medical organization, including the American Academy of Pediatrics,” the group stated, “all of which recognize that such prosecutions raise the risk of harm to mother and child health.”

The non-profit organization pledged its support for Poolaw as she considers her legal options in a statement. The NAPW further stated that it is striving to ensure that such a “injustice” does not occur again.