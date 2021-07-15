After succumbing to a common ailment, the dog gave up the struggle for life.

After succumbing to a common ailment, a much-loved canine was left fighting for his life.

George, a pet labrador, developed severe kidney failure when his condition deteriorated and veterinarians were unable to save him.

After the dog went into a barely conscious state, owner Dr Tony John assumed he had eaten something deadly. Northwest Veterinary Specialists (NWVS) in Runcorn was directed to the pet.

“This was a pretty tragic case since George was suffering from a disorder known as HE, which stands for haemorrhagic enteritis,” said Francesca Venier, an internal medicine specialist.

“This is a well-known syndrome in dogs that causes severe haemorrhagic diarrhoea and vomiting, as well as profuse fluid loss and septic shock if left untreated.

“In George’s instance, the fluid loss was so significant that he developed acute renal injury, necessitating immediate and intensive care.

“Intense fluid therapy, intravenous antibiotic therapy, pain relief, anti-nausea, and prokinetic therapy, which enhances the passage of ingested material through the gastrointestinal tract, were all administered to him.

“He has made a wonderful recovery and is now entirely back to normal,” says the doctor.

George has recovered “amazingly” and has been reunited with his relieved and “extremely grateful” owner.

“We were quite concerned since there were extra difficulties surrounding potential kidney failure during the sickness, and we were two-and-a-half hours away from the NWVS hospital in Runcorn due to Covid-19,” Dr John stated.

NWVS, he added, bridged the gap by providing “outstanding” communication and regular updates on George’s condition and treatment.

“There were at least twice daily updates with plenty of opportunity for questions and clarification,” he continued.

“Francesca is available for questions even after discharge and, without fail, replies calls as soon as she is available.”