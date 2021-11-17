After stray cats alerted residents, a newborn was rescued from sewage.

A infant was rescued from a gutter in Maharashtra, India, after stray cats notified residents, who then called the cops.

The incident occurred in Pantnagar, a suburb of Mumbai, India’s commercial metropolis. Locals discovered the helpless newborn buried in sewage and wrapped in a cloth after cats caused a commotion on the street, calling people’ attention to the baby, according to local news channel NDTV.

Residents in the area quickly alerted the officers at the local police station, who raced to save the kid, according to the site. The baby was brought to a hospital and is currently safe, according to Mumbai Police.

The baby was brought to Rajawadi (hospital) by the Pantnagar police station’s Nirbhaya Squad and is presently safe and recovering, according to the tweet. Two photos of the baby napping in the arms of two cops were shared with the post by cops.

The baby’s parents or the individual who threw it in the drain have yet to be identified. The police did not divulge the baby’s gender.

A infant was recovered from the roadway in November 2020 after her parents allegedly placed her into gunny sacks and left her to die in the cold. Meerut, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was the scene of the incident. Passers-by contacted police after hearing the baby’s wails and rushed it to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A newborn was rescued from a storm sewer in the southern Indian city of Chennai in June 2018 when a milkman who was on his way to work heard its cries. The baby was spotted by a local woman who was notified by the milkman. The baby was rescued by the woman and taken to a local hospital.