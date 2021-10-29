After storms ripped across Texas and Louisiana, Florida is under a tornado watch with the possibility of hail.

A tornado watch has been issued for many Florida counties as the Gulf Coast braces for an impending powerful cold front, which has already wreaked havoc in areas of Louisiana and Texas this week.

The warning has been issued for Volusia, Lake, Marion, Flagler, Dixie, Charlotte, Lee, Desoto, Highlands, Hardee, Polk, Sumter, and Levy counties by the National Weather Service (NWS). It encompasses all of Central Florida and stretches all the way to the state’s Georgia border.

The warning will be in effect until 5 p.m. on Thursday, but it might be extended if the threat persists into the evening.

A tornado watch indicates that tornadoes are likely to form in the area. If a probable tornado has been identified or recorded, it is escalated to a tornado warning.

The National Weather Service has also predicted the possibility of hail in central Florida.

“From Florida to the Carolinas, isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are probable Thursday, with damaging winds and a few tornadoes the main dangers. Heavy rain from the Mid-Atlantic to New England could cause urban and river flooding on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service “The NWS sent out a tweet.

Multiple tornadoes blasted over East Texas and Acadiana, Louisiana, less than 24 hours ago.

On Wednesday afternoon, a twister ripped across Interstate 10 in Orange, Texas, throwing vehicles into the air and severing power lines in its wake.

Another tornado wreaked havoc on scores of homes in Lake Charles, Louisiana, a region that has already been hit by two calamities, including Hurricane Laura last year.

At least one person was hurt and taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

Approximately 65,000 consumers in Texas and Louisiana lost power as a result of the storms.

As the big storm system develops intensity and moves eastward for the weekend, Wednesday’s catastrophic weather is predicted to spread into Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle on Thursday.

Just days after California was pounded with more than a foot of rain, a “bomb cyclone” struck the New England area, as well as New Jersey and New York, causing torrential rains, strong winds, and flash floods.

The previous storms, as well as the weather forecast for this weekend, are in line with climate scientists’ predictions for a warmer globe.

A cold front is expected to hit Florida late Thursday.

Severe storms will become more common as the front approaches. This is a condensed version of the information.