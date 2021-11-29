After Storm Arwen impacted Wirral, there were more than 160 occurrences reported.

Storm Arwen hit Wirral over the weekend, and the borough is still dealing with the effects.

On Friday and Saturday, the council’s out-of-hours phone line received more than 160 calls, the most of which were about trees that had been uprooted by the severe winds.

During the storm, some residences and cars were reported to have been damaged, and many roads in the borough were closed due to fallen trees.

Locals have named a ‘beautiful’ young mother who was discovered dead in the River Mersey.

As a result of the damage inflicted over the weekend, the borough is still facing road closures, and Wirral Council said it is working around the clock with contractors to repair all of the reported damage.

“The extent of destruction was such that the entire clear-up operation might take a couple of weeks,” a representative for Wirral Council told The Washington Newsday.

On Friday evening, the greatest gusts recorded on the Wirral reached 68mph, prompting the Met Office to issue an amber weather warning for Merseyside.

Forecasters warned that flying debris was expected to be present in the area, posing a risk of injury or death.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service tweeted on Friday evening that they were responding to a “high number of incidents” around Merseyside as a result of the weather, including “several fallen trees and benign blown off structures.”

Residents of Wirral and Merseyside were warned to’stay home and avoid driving if possible,’ according to emergency services.

The winds blew up overnight on Friday, causing massive trees to uproot and fall down, bricks to fall off houses, and major damage to structures on the Wirral.

Many residents used Facebook groups to notify the neighborhood about fallen trees, shattered fences, and things that had landed in their yards and streets.

Brimstage Road in Storeton was closed in both directions owing to a fallen tree between Old Clatterbridge Road and M53 junction 4 near Bebington, forcing closures.

A large tree collapsed on Valentia Road in Hoylake, pulling up the pavement and blocking the road.

A homeowner of West Kirby also took images of a massive tree that had fallen on top of the house. “The summary has come to an end.”