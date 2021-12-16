After stopping to assist a crash victim, a 22-year-old father was struck and killed.

A Tennessee father was killed when he stopped to help a car accident victim out of the kindness of his heart. At the scene, the guy was struck by another vehicle and died, leaving behind his wife and newborn girl, who had only been born a month before.

When the catastrophe occurred, Tristan Lemka, 22, was on his way to church. On Sunday, the young father was travelling on Highway 160 when he witnessed the automobile accident. According to PEOPLE, he instantly attempted to assist one of the drivers while the second car came to a halt in the left lane. As Tristan attempted to assist the motorist, another vehicle smashed into the stalled vehicle and pushed it towards him.

Taylor Lemka, Tristan’s wife, stated she was not at home when she learned of her husband’s death.

“I was at my Mammy’s house, and my doorbell was ringing.” “And the cops informed me via my ring doorbell,” the grieving wife told ABC affiliate WATE.

Taylor claimed that her husband would step in as a fill-in pastor at church whenever he was needed. He also went to the Philippines to preach, according to her. “He didn’t think he was the best.” “However, he was,” Taylor explained.

Taylor and Tristan have been married for a year. They’d been friends for years and began dating in high school. In November, the couple became parents, and Tristan eagerly welcomed their baby girl into the family.

“He sobbed. “He was ecstatic,” Taylor added. “He desired a boy.” But he was wrapped around her finger as soon as she walked out.” Taylor continued, “Every time he came home, he would always take her away from me and just chat to her for like an hour.”

She also stated that she was not surprised that her spouse died while attempting to assist someone in need.

“He’s always thinking about other people,” Taylor said, describing him as a man who will go to any length for anyone.

“He was always making jokes.” He was always attempting to put a smile on everyone’s face. She described him as “actually lighting up the place.”

Tristan had a month to spoil his daughter before he died, which gives the bereaved wife some comfort. Taylor said she hopes their kid will remember her father for the way he treated others while she grieves the loss of her husband.