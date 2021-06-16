After stopping them on a dual highway, cops discovered the dealers’ stash.

Two drug dealers from Liverpool have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the County Lines gang.

Officers from the force’s Project Medusa squad stopped a car they were driving on the A55 in St Asaph, North Wales, in May this year, and they were apprehended.

In a combined investigation with North Wales Police, officers were investigating County Lines drug trade in North Wales.

READ MORE: Wife’s terrifying statements to neighbor following husband’s death in his bed

A search of their Alderman Road house yielded around 1kg of Class A and B narcotics.

On Monday, June 14, the pair were sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court.

Warren Granite, 21, of Alderman Road, Speke, pleaded guilty to two counts of being involved in the supply of Class A narcotics and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

After pleading guilty to two counts of being involved in the supply of Class A narcotics, Christy Turner, 28, also of Alderman Road, was sentenced to four years in prison.

READ MORE: Family ‘removed’ from Pontins after ‘kick off’ by seven police cars

Gary Stratton, a detective inspector, said: “Officers collaborate with partner forces, such as North Wales, on a daily basis to bring these county lines to a halt. We will work across the country to make arrests and combat this type of criminality, and we will not stop at regional borders.

“The major goal of Project Medusa is to find those who exploit vulnerable people for personal gain. Finally, everyone should be warned that if they engage in criminal activity, they risk facing the repercussions.

“However, when we come across vulnerable, exploited people throughout our investigations, we make sure they are treated with care and compassion.”