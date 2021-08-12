After stopping a driver for smoking a joint in his automobile, cops seized a large knife.

After being caught smoking a cannabis joint in a car, a driver was detained.

Patrolling police stopped the 40-year-old on Heysham Road in Netherton, and officers searched the vehicle and discovered cannabis, cocaine, and a big knife.

The motorist, who hails from Poole, Dorset, also failed a roadside drug test and is being held for questioning.

The patrol was called in after a shooting in Litherland early yesterday morning, when a gang of guys dressed in dark clothing opened fire on Kirkstone Road North in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

Fortunately, no one was wounded and no damage was done as a result of the incident, which neighbors reported hearing “10 gun shots” fired.

Following the incident in Litherland, Merseyside Officers is still searching for information, with the gang escaping before police arrived.

“We are in the early stages of an inquiry into the event in Litherland last night and we are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with any information,” said Detective Chief Inspector Matt Smith of the Firearms Investigation Team.

“Check your CCTV, dashcam, or other devices and come forward if you saw or heard the incident or anyone fleeing.

“At first glance, this appears to have been a targeted attack, which thankfully did not result in any injuries.

“Firing a pistol in a residential neighborhood is incredibly dangerous and might have resulted in tragedy, therefore if you have any information, please contact us and we will take steps to discover and prosecute those responsible.”