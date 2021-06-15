After stopping a BMW on the M56, cops discovered crack cocaine.

Police stopped a BMW on the M56 and discovered cocaine inside. Two males were arrested.

At after 11 p.m. on Monday, Cheshire police stopped a silver BMW 116 near the M6’s junction 11.

When the automobile was pulled down at the Preston Brook intersection, police discovered cannabis and crack cocaine in the automobile.

Following the arrest of a lady in connection with a gunshot investigation, here is an update.

Both a 21-year-old Whitefield man and a 30-year-old Prestwich man were arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class A and B narcotics at the scene.

According to a police spokesperson, “Following a stop check on the M56, officers from Cheshire Police arrested two individuals for narcotics offenses. Officers from the Roads Policing Unit, assisted by the police helicopter, stopped a silver BMW 116 on the M56 westbound lane near junction 11 at around 11 p.m. on Monday, June 14th.

“The vehicle contained a large amount of what was thought to be cannabis and crack cocaine.

“The car’s occupants, a 21-year-old Whitefield man and a 30-year-old Prestwich man, were both arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class A and B drugs at the scene.

“The 30-year-old driver of the automobile was also detained on suspicion of drug driving and driving without insurance.

“Both males are currently being held in police custody, where officers are questioning them.”