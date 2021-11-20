After Steven’s debut victory, Liverpool and Aston Villa fans both say the same thing about him.

Fans of both Liverpool and Aston Villa have reacted positively to Steven Gerrard’s first win in charge.

Last week, the Reds icon was named Villa manager after leaving Glasgow Rangers to take over from Dean Smith.

Gerrard’s first game in charge was a 2-0 victory for Villa over Brighton at Villa Park, due to two late goals.

Liverpool fans flocked to social media to express their delight with Gerrard’s first goal in command of Villa.

Following a scoreless first half, strikes from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings in the late stages gave Gerrard his first win as manager.

Furthermore, Villa supporters could not hide their joy when voting on Gerrard’s debut match.

When Gerrard’s Aston Villa club visits Anfield in the Premier League on December 11, he will be reunited with Liverpool.