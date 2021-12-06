After stepping out of the shower, Mum was confronted by an armed masked gang.

After emerging from the shower to masked men assaulting her home, a mother was confined to her bed and had a knife pressed to her face.

During the horrific incident, the woman received a blade wound to her cheek, and the men stole cash and jewelry.

After throwing a brick through the back door, the gang – one of whom she suspects was armed – rushed into her home, according to CCTV footage.

At around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, the mother of two stated she was in the bathroom when she heard a huge explosion.

“I heard a bang when I was in the shower,” she explained. My two dogs started barking, but the wind made me think something had fallen in the garden.

“I hurried out of the shower when I heard another bang and saw three masked men with knives and a gun demanding cash and jewelry.”

“One of the boys pinned me down on the bed,” the 27-year-old stated, adding that she informed them she didn’t have anything of worth. He pressed his knife against my cheek.

“They slashed my face. I mentioned that there was money in the drawer, but it was only a modest sum. “Is that all you have, is that all?” they screamed as I handed them my watches and jewelry. The student paramedic, who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said she had contacted the cops during the encounter and that the guys had fled her Bebington home after growing frightened.

Unsure why she was being pursued, she speculated that the men may have noticed her “expensive” dogs and incorrectly assumed she was breeding them.

“They put a brick through my back kitchen door – it’s full glass,” she continued, expressing her gratitude that her children were not present. My young child could have been having her dinner at the dinner table at home. I’m simply glad the kids weren’t present.” “It’s really shook me up,” she added, adding, “and I just want everyone in Bebington to be aware of.” “The summary comes to an end.”