After stealing nude photos from college students’ social media accounts, a hacker was sentenced.

After hacking the social media accounts of female students from his alma mater and stealing their private nude images, a 25-year-old man from Monroe County, New York was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Nicholas Faber, of Rochester, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison on Thursday for computer fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with his hacking of online social media accounts and theft of nude images of dozens of women, according to a statement released on the day of the sentencing by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the statement, the 2017 graduate of the State University of New York at Plattsburgh (SUNY-Plattsburgh) pleaded guilty on Feb. 8 to conspiring with Michael Fish to get access to the school email accounts of hundreds of female SUNY-Plattsburgh students from 2017 to 2019.

The two men then allegedly utilized those email accounts to get access to the victims’ social media accounts, where Faber allegedly grabbed private nude images and videos and sold them online to other people.

Due to the breach, the university allegedly had to spend money and hire people to identify compromised accounts, check computer and server records, reset passwords, and notify students and parents.

In addition to his sentence, U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino ordered Faber to pay $35,430 in restitution to SUNY-Plattsburgh and a $200 special assessment, as well as a three-year term of supervised release that will begin after he is freed from jail.

Prosecutors wanted Faber to serve 42 to 48 months in prison for the hacking, according to court documents obtained by the publication The Press-Republic.

Prosecutors were quoted as saying, “A significant term of imprisonment is necessary to send a strong message that the defendant’s conduct — which will forever haunt and embarrass his victims in countless ways, including their lives as professionals, daughters, friends, wives, and mothers — is illegal, cruel, and intolerable.”

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Fish pleaded guilty to computer hacking, aggravated identity theft, and child pornography violations on May 19, 2020, and is due to be sentenced on Nov. 3, 2020.

The FBI’s Albany Field Office investigated the case with the help of the SUNY-Plattsburgh Police Department.