After stealing into a city center pub, a burglar drank himself senseless.

In August of this year, Lee Roach broke into Harrison’s Bar on North John Street and helped himself to the spirits behind the bar.

The 46-year-old passed out behind the bar and was not discovered until the next day by the cleaning, who withdrew hurriedly.

As cops handcuffed Roach, who had $10,000 in toy money down his trousers, he was startled awake.

At Liverpool Crown Court, prosecutor Mike Stephenson said that on August 16, workers were opening Harrison’s bar at 9.20 a.m. to allow the kitchen to be supplied when they “discovered the defendant behind the bar.”

Mr Stephenson said he gained in by “breaking a glass” and was discovered “lying amongst debris” with damage to a drinks refrigerator that had been upended.

Roach, of Leeds Street, had hidden bottles of booze in a bag he said he discovered in the pub.

“The cleaning lady who encountered him retreated and locked the shutters again,” Mr Stephenson added.

It “didn’t make a lot of difference to Mr Roach,” who had drank “extensively” from bottles of spirits and was “dead to the world,” according to him.

Roach was “handcuffed before he even realized the cops were there,” according to the police report.

Officers discovered $10,000 in “funny money” during a strip search at the station.

He also had a package containing a new wallet that he had taken from a block of flats.

Roach, who admitted to burglary and theft, had a total of 90 prior convictions for 161 offenses, including 86 thefts and 20 burglaries.

He was on a suspended sentence at the time of the burglary and theft, according to the court, which he admitted to violating.

Roach has been making “excellent progress” with a Drug Rehabilitation Order, according to Roach’s lawyer, Matthew O’Neill.

He described his customer as a father of four children and a grandfather of one, as well as a painter and decorator.

He claimed Roach pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and that the burglary was “not the most sophisticated.”

“Mr Roach, I have read the report, I have,” remarked the judge, Recorder David Knifton, QC.

“The summary comes to an end.”