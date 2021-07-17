After stealing Haribo sweets, a 25-year-old man was ordered back to prison.

After being accused with a series of offenses in Southport, a man is being sent back to prison.

Joshua Johnson, 25, of Southport’s Royal Terrace, was arrested on a train yesterday (July 13).

Police officers noticed Johnson aboard a Merseyrail train heading towards Southport at around 2.15 p.m. He was seized and arrested at the Bootle train station.

He’s now been charged with burglary and threatening a person in a public place with a blade/knife, as well as warrants.

The allegations stem from incidents in Southport earlier this month, including a burglary in which Haribo sweets and knives were stolen from the Bridge Caf on Hart Street.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in Wirral Adult Remand Court today (Wednesday) and will be recalled to prison for violating his probation.

