After stealing a day-old baby from the hospital, a couple is apprehended after throwing a huge party to celebrate.

After stealing a day-old baby from a hospital in Nigeria, a couple was apprehended after throwing a lavish party to celebrate.

The pair, known as Maryam Sadiq, 22, and Abubakar Sadiq, 50, took the infant from a Kano State hospital on Sept. 8 when the boy’s aunt, who was caring for him and his twin brother, fell asleep. The child’s father quickly filed a police report and a search was initiated when the kid went missing, according to Sahara Reporters.

“On the 08/09/2021, at approximately 03:00 a.m., one Rabi’u Muhammad claimed that one of his newly-born male twin twins had gone missing on the same day at approximately 01:30 a.m. He stated that his wife gave birth to twins on September 7, 2021 and was admitted to the hospital. That his sister-in-law, who was watching the babies in the Maternity ward’s corridor, was dozing asleep. She awoke without seeing the child,” the local police said in a statement, according to Najia News.

Authorities hurried to the hospital and shut the facility, but the missing newborn was nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, the accused threw a birthday celebration for the youngster. A few neighbors, who knew Maryam wasn’t pregnant, aroused suspicions and called the cops, who arrived at the house and rescued the baby. The suspects were also apprehended in the residence.

During questioning, Maryam admitted to the crime and claimed she did it under the influence of her husband, who had always desired a male child.

The charges brought against the accused were kept under wraps. Since then, the baby has been reunited with her parents.

A woman in Uganda strangled another woman to death and snatched her newborn baby earlier this year. The woman was beaten and strangled to death by the accused, who then picked up the 1-month-old newborn and fled the scene. After the accused attempted to strangle the victim’s other child, she was also injured. The suspect was apprehended and charged with murder.