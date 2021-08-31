After staying at the Adelphi, a guest writes a Tripadvisor review that describes the hotel as “comedy gold.”

A guest at Liverpool’s Adelphi hotel claimed to have witnessed “drunk individuals” sleeping on the stairs in an online review.

On their way down to breakfast, the guests encountered “people sleeping on the stairs” and “cannisters of laughing gas,” according to the guest.

They also praised the famous hotel, describing the room as having a “old grandeur.”

A mother whose ‘caring’ daughter never returned home from Creamfields makes an emotional plea.

“If you like having breakfast with wedding guests who havenâ€TMt gone to bed, then this is the spot for you,” said the Tripadvisor review.

“The room is spotless and has old-world elegance. The noise level was acceptable. The best part is going out of your room for breakfast while avoiding the laughing gas canisters and drunks on the stairs whom you must step over.”

The guest shared photos of a man sleeping on a stairway that looked to be inside the renowned hotel. A photograph of a canister of what seemed to be nitrous oxide, often known as laughing gas, was also included.

According to Tripadvisor, the review dubbed “comedy gold” was written two days ago.

The Washington Newsday reached out to the hotel’s owners, Britannia Hotels, for comment.

The Adelphi, first opened in 1914, is a world-famous landmark that was formerly associated with opulence but has since been associated with consumer complaints.

The hotel recently applied for a license to offer alcohol to visitors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.