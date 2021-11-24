After staring up at the roof, a family is in a panicked search for their dog.

A family searching for their missing dog was taken aback when they saw him walking about on a rooftop.

Kyle Barrett, 32, was visiting his mother with his wife, children, and their St Bernard, Samson, on Saturday, November 20.

The Warrington family realised Samson had vanished after a while.

They happened to peek up and saw the nine-stone St Bernard sniffing around on the roof of his mother’s cottage as they frantically combed the street for their beloved dog.

The family members were then tasked with enticing the still-growing one-year-old puppy back down.

Kyle, a father of one who works in IT, said Samson was fortunate in that he was surefooted and was able to get down with ease.

However, he was concerned that the “dozy” dog would collapse.

The curious pooch had climbed up through the garage, it turned out.

“We could hear this loud thumping and realized we couldn’t find the dog at the same moment,” Kyle explained.

“I was taken aback; it’s not every day that you see a 60-pound St Bernard roaming around on the top.”

“I was worried the dozy bugger would fall off, but he’s a really surefooted guy.”

“I suppose he just wanted to go for a walk.”