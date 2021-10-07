After standing up to homophobic abuse, a football manager was fined and banned.

After taking a stand against homophobia, a young team manager was charged.

The Liverpool County FA has prosecuted Skelmersdale United’s under-18s manager after he and a member of his team were subjected to homophobic insults during a pre-season encounter in July.

After being charged with causing the cancellation of a pre-season game after he refused to let his team play on after the incident, Darren Wildman was fined and banned from the sidelines.

After the referee became aware of the occurrence, the game was temporarily halted, and Wildman decided not to allow his squad to continue.

The club is now planning to challenge the judgment, as they had yet to receive a formal explanation for the allegation at the time of their statement on Saturday, October 1.

The following is a statement issued by Skelmersdale: “The County FA told Skelmersdale United on Friday 1 October that an improper conduct charge had been substantiated and that one of our youth coaches, Darren Wildman, had been sanctioned.

“The accusation stemmed from Darren’s removal of young kids from the field of play after he and another player became the targets of homophobic slurs. We have yet to get any formal explanation for the disciplinary process’s outcome.

“Skelmersdale United is a community-run football club that does not accept any sort of prejudice. We want to state unequivocally that we fully back Darren in his fight against prejudice.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to the County FA’s CEO for taking the time this morning to listen to and understand our position and concerns, as well as for his reiteration that the County FA is committed to combating abuse and discrimination, and that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

“Skelmersdale United has informed the County FA that we intend to appeal the decision, and we will make no more statement at this time because the case is still being investigated.”

“Summary finishes,” said a Liverpool FA spokeswoman.