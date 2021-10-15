After stalking her family, a leopard drags and mauls a 2-year-old girl to death.

A leopard fatally mauled a 2-year-old girl in India’s Madhya Pradesh state earlier this week after the animal allegedly stalked the child’s family.

According to the publication The Times of India, farmer Prabhu Imliyar and his wife were working in their farmland in Kadhda village near the Amjhera forest when the beast attacked Tuesday evening. Varsha, the couple’s young daughter, was playing nearby when the leopard attacked, according to the publication.

“A leopard leapt from the thicket, snatched the infant girl in its teeth, and dragged her away. When her father heard her scream, he raced after the leopard “Akshay Rathore, the district forest officer of Dhar, was cited as saying.

According to the account, both parents then proceeded to throw stones at the leopard before following it, forcing the animal to drop Varsha and flee into the woods.

Varsha’s neck and abdomen were both severely injured. She was brought to an Amjhera hospital before being moved to Dhar District Hospital on Tuesday night, where she died.

Forest teams are now attempting to identify the leopard that has been following Varsha and her family for some time.

“Three cages have been built up in Kadhda village, and a team of experts from Indore has arrived to assist in the leopard’s rescue,” Rathore said.

According to Rathore, leopard mobility and human-wildlife encounters are on the upswing in Dhar area. According to the authority, some of the attacks could be linked to unlawful forest clearing in the area.

Rathore plans to write to the state’s principal chief conservator of forests, requesting a survey to determine the number of leopards in the district. He’ll also be looking for strategies to avoid meetings with leopards.

On the same day as Varsha’s attack, a 6-year-old kid was killed in a similar occurrence in the adjacent state of Chhattisgarh.

Abinash Ganda, the victim, was walking home with his family in a village on Tuesday when he was mauled by a leopard. Ganda was pulled into a forest in front of his parents and later discovered in severe condition laying on a rock.

The child was brought to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead there.

Officers from the Forest Department were unable to locate the leopard who assaulted Ganda. Following the event, the agency offered his family $465 in compensation.