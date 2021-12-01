After staff’refused order,’ irritated mother vows to ‘never go back to McDonald’s.’

After accusations that staff refused to allow her buy a hot drink and food for a homeless person, an outraged mother stated she would never go back to McDonald’s.

The woman from the Wirral, who wishes to remain unidentified, stopped at the McDonald’s on Great Homer Street in Liverpool shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday.

A homeless man “completely cold” stood outside the drive-thru in Storm Arwen, according to the mother, who was buying a meal for her autistic son as part of his daily routine.

However, the mother claims that workers declined her order until she offered to purchase him food and drink.

The restaurant has “no policy in place barring service to homeless persons,” according to a representative, but personnel made the choice for safety reasons.

“We went from West Kirby across to Liverpool to go for a supper on Smithdown Road, and we had to stop off at the McDonald’s on Scotty Road to get the baby a food,” the mother-of-two told The Washington Newsday.

“Because my son is autism, he has specific meals that he would eat, and he refused to eat anything from the restaurant, we had to pick up his Happy Meal of chicken nuggets and chips on the road.”

“It was that dreadful storm on Friday, so it was really freezing, pouring rain, and when I got farther around the bend on the drive-thru, I observed a homeless man standing there utterly frozen.”

The woman claimed the homeless man was standing in front of the drive-thru windows, shivering and’soaked’ from Storm Arwen, which hit the region on Friday evening.

After seeing the homeless man, the woman said she rolled down her window and offered to fetch him something to eat.

She claimed the man told her “not to worry” because he could tell she had children, but she persisted and “persuaded him to agree.”

The man eventually requested a hot cocoa, warm apple pie, and doughnut, and expressed his gratitude to the woman several times.

She went on to say that she then went on to. “The summary has come to an end.”