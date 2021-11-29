After Stacey Solomon uses Rose, Danielle Lloyd shares the name of her baby girl.

After ‘spinning around in circles,’ Danielle Lloyd has revealed the name of her baby girl.

On November 12, the 37-year-old and her husband Michael O’Neill had a baby daughter.

Danielle had hoped to name her daughter Rose and was “gutted” when Stacey Solomon picked the same name for her baby.

Autumn Rose, on the other hand, is the name chosen by the former model.

When asked why they chose their names, Danielle told OK: “I had a few names in mind, like Autumn and Meadow, which I thought were incredibly cute.

“We didn’t make a decision right immediately, and I saw her evolve over time. Michael was a big fan of Rosie, and I was a big fan of Autumn. I liked them both, but then people started giving me photographs of dogs named Rosie, and I thought to myself, ‘Oh no, is this a sign?'” She said, ” “I was just thinking, the season is Autumn, she’s dark and tanned, and she’s just so beautiful, she looks like Autumn. Then there’s Rose, who comes in after Michael’s grandmother…

“I realize that’s not a traditional name for a girl, but it seemed to fit her well.

“There were a lot of people trying to get their two pence in, but I told Michael, ‘We have to decide for ourselves.’

“If not, we’ll just keep going around in circles.”

Danielle has three children with her ex-husband Jamie O’Hara: Archie, 11, Harry, 10, and George, eight.