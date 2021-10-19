After stabbing his parents to death, his son stood on the driveway “covered in blood.”

On Monday morning, a guy is suspected of stabbing his mother and father to death. When officers arrived in New York, they discovered the man “soaked in blood” and his father dead on the driveway.

Authorities were called to the site by a neighbor for a welfare check on the outskirts of Rome, New York, according to a New York State Police report. According to the report, a man was covered in blood and stood at the edge of his driveway.

When officers arrived, they discovered Kyle Kirk, 30, with blood on his clothes. Authorities located a 60-year-old man laying nearby with suspected stab wounds while interviewing Kirk in the driveway.

Kirk’s father, Howard J. Kirk III, who lived on the property, was the victim. According to authorities, he was pronounced deceased at the spot.

Police then entered the property’s trailer for further investigation, where they discovered another victim. Amanda L. Osborne, 53, has been identified as the victim. Osborne died as a result of several stab wounds.

According to the Post Standard, Osborne was Howard Kirk’s girlfriend as well as Kyle Kirk’s mother.

Knives accounted for only 10% of homicides in the United States, according to a data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Approximately 76 percent of killings were committed with firearms. According to the United Nations, a person in the United States is six times more likely to die from a firearm than with a knife.

Kirk was apprehended by police on the spot. According to state police, he faces two felony counts of first-degree murder and a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

The purported stabbing is being investigated by state police, but no motive has been revealed.

The Washington Newsday reported in June on a slaying in which a teen allegedly stabbed his father to death and aired the incident on social media.

According to accounts, the 17-year-old got wasted at a neighboring party before paying a visit to his father, 46, in Ploeren, France. The teen allegedly grabbed two knives from the kitchen and repeatedly stabbed his sleeping father.

The teen called the cops at 11:30 p.m. and confessed to murdering his father. According to a police statement, the teen told them. This is a condensed version of the information.