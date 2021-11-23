After spotting Paddy with another woman, Christine McGuinness pushed her to leave.

Christine McGuinness has stated that after her husband was caught with another woman, she was advised to divorce him.

According to Mirror Online, the former Miss Liverpool revealed that when images of Paddy McGuinness surfaced in February 2018, she felt “physically sick.”

People asked the mother of three to leave her husband of ten years after the incident, she said in an excerpt from her new book, Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare.

“Everyone had an opinion about my marriage in the span of a few hours,” she added, “and I didn’t know what was going on myself.”

My husband was aware that he had been videoed because he asked them to cease recording him and the other woman as they walked down the street.”

After seeing the photos, Christine rushed to social media and posted a cryptic message about Paddy strolling arm-in-arm with another woman, whom she did not name in her book.

She stated, ” “Everything happens for a reason, in my opinion. Things happen wrong so you can appreciate them when they’re right, and people change so you can learn to let go.

“You believe lies in order to learn to trust no one except yourself, and sometimes good things break apart in order for better things to fall together.”

Fans responded to her tearful post with tweets asking her to leave Paddy.

One commenter said: “Leave him alone. Stay away from him.” Christine’s mother, who was visiting her and her family that weekend, was also “devastated” when she saw the photos.

Paddy canceled his shooting plans to return home, but Christine claimed she was “completely disregarded” him because she was “so unhappy.”

Christine had reached her limit after six weeks of being at the center of a media maelstrom and drove to her grandparents’ house in Blackpool.

Her nan’s words of counsel, according to the 33-year-old, saved her from leaving Paddy.

Her grandmother said to her, “Marriage is a challenge. Look at us now, I’ve been through it all with Grandad.

“Without him, I wouldn’t be here.”

Christine stated, ” “That piece of advice has stayed with me throughout my life. People go through ups and downs in their marriages.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”