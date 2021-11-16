After spotting him with his ex-girlfriend at a gas station, a teen fatally shoots a 16-year-old boy.

On Saturday, a teen boy was fatally shot while out with his girlfriend in Buckeye, Arizona.

Efrain Escobar, 16, was shot to death in the early hours of Nov. 13 at a QuikTrip petrol station by an armed 17-year-old.

At around 2 a.m., Escobar’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend came at the same gas station on South Watson.

According to Phoenix NBC station 12 News KPNX, when the 17-year-old found his ex was with Escobar, he began hurling threats towards the young couple.

Within seconds, the armed underage teenager is reported to have opened fire, fatally striking Escobar.

He died on the spot as a result of his injuries. Before the suspect could flee, a friend of the victim, who was also there at the incident, got his hands on a revolver and began shooting at him. The attacker’s identity has not been released because he is a minor.

The fatal shooting at the gas station was the second call about a gunshot that cops had responded to in a half-hour stretch that night. Officers were initially dispatched to a shooting near 1400 North Jackrabbit Trail, where many persons opened fire on a huge gathering, however no one was injured. As soon as the cops arrived, the crowd dispersed.

After receiving a call of a shooting involving teens, police arrived at the QuikTrip petrol station a few miles down the road 20 minutes later. Officers arrived to find Escobar, a teenage male, motionless on the ground.

Angeline Carbajal, a cousin of the murdered youngster, spoke of the family’s anguish after young Escobar’s life was cut short.

Carbajal told ABC15, “It’s not going to be the same without him.”

Escobar was born when the cousin was nine years old, and she saw him as both a brother and a friend.

“He was a fantastic young man. He didn’t beg for difficulties. He only wanted to have a good time. Spend time with his family. His companions, “Carbajal explained.

Carbajal stated that while Escobar’s loved ones hope for justice, “All we receive is a hug, and I’m sorry, but that won’t make him return. It’s not going to resurrect him.” Police discovered the 17-year-old suspect near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road after the shooting and arrested him in connection with Escobar’s death.