After spotting Brian Laundrie hitchhiking, a woman reveals she gave him a ride.

A woman claims she picked up Brian Laundrie while he was hitchhiking in Wyoming, making her the second person to claim they gave him a ride in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Norma Jean Jalovec had just left a church service approximately 1.2 miles from Jackson Lake Dam when she stopped to give Laundrie a ride near Pacific Creek Landing in Grand Teton National Park around 6.30 p.m. on August 29.

“Something just said, ‘Hey, ask him where he’s going,’” Jalovec explained to Fox News Digital.

He asked her whether she was heading to Jackson while sitting in the passenger seat of her 4Runner car. He requested to be dropped off at the Spread Creek scattered camping site when she stated she wasn’t, Jalovec said.

Petito’s remains were discovered in this region on September 19. Following an autopsy, the FBI determined that her death was a homicide.

“Everything is correct. Everything has been verified. Jalovec told Fox, “I already talked to the FBI.”

Jalovec, a seasonal resident of Wyoming from Florida, said she had no idea who she had picked up until she saw Miranda Baker’s TikTok video recounting how she and her boyfriend had given Laundrie a ride.

When Jalovec heard Baker’s testimony, which included her stating she left Laundrie off after he “freaked out” at the location where Jalovec picked him up, she put the pieces together.

Petito, 22, went missing on September 1 while on a cross-country excursion with Laundrie, 23, who came home alone following the trip. Petito went missing on September 11th, while Laundrie was last seen by his family on September 14th in Florida.

Jalovec and Baker are among those who have highlighted the importance of TikTok and social media in the case. Petito has been using Instagram to document her journey.

Laundrie, who is considered a “person of interest” in the case but has not been charged with any crimes, is still being sought.

The FBI announced on Thursday that the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming had issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, who is accused of spending more than $1,000 without authorization on a debit card and various accounts. The documents are silent on who the is. This is a condensed version of the information.