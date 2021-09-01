After spotting a ‘stressed’ mother with four children, a man waits at the Aldi checkout.

A mother of four wants to thank a “hero” on a mobility scooter who rushed to her rescue after her buggy knocked over while she was out shopping.

Rebecca May, of Bebington, claims she was out shopping with her children, Bobby-Joe, nine, Toby-James, seven, Elliah-Rose, six, and Oliver Jack, two, at her local Aldi when she “overdid it” and her toddler’s stroller “tipped backwards” into the shop floor.

She claims that when she checked on her son, a “older gentlemen” on a mobility scooter who happened to be passing the aisle rushed to her rescue and picked up the pram.

READ MORE: Hannah’s, a popular bar in Liverpool’s city centre, has closed its doors for good.

She stated the gesture “made her day,” but the man’s generosity did not end there; he waited for her outside the store while he finished her shopping and insisted on helping her carry the burden half a mile home.

“Would like to offer a huge big massive thank you to the guy on the mobility scooter who assisted me with my groceries from Aldi in Beb [Bebington]all the way to my front door on the old shore, overdid it with four kids!” Rebecca wrote on Facebook in the New Ferry Online group.

“Absolute lifesaver, such a nice heart, guess his name was Steve,” says the narrator.

Rebecca, a mother of four, told The Washington Newsday about what happened: “Yesterday, me and the four kids went to Aldi in Bebington.

“I was carrying a load of groceries when the pram tipped backwards.

“Bless his heart, a man on a mobility scooter rushed over and picked up the pram from the ground.

“He remained near the cash register and offered to assist me with my purchases.

“It was a half-mile trip, and after he assisted us to our destination, he also offered my children some money.

“It had been a difficult shop near the end of the holidays, and he’d made my day by being so gracious.

“I just wanted to thank him and put the post up because it’s wonderful to know there are nice individuals out there.”

“The summary comes to an end.”