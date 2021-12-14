After spotting a message on paper bags, shoppers praised Primark’s “ingenious innovation.”

Primark has wowed customers by offering a technique to recycle its paper shopping bags this holiday season.

There’s a reason why the store’s famous brown paper bags have been given a festive makeover.

Eagle-eyed Customers at Primark may have spotted a statement on the bags instructing them on how to reuse them once they’ve unpacked their purchases. The candy cane-colored stripes on the bags can be used as Christmas wrapping paper, and the idea has been favorably received by customers.

Matalan’s £7.50 ‘cute’ Christmas baby item is praised by parents.

Some folks who tried using the wrapping paper posted pictures of their results on Instagram.

“Would you believe me if I told you this wrapping paper was a bag?” ‘home with kaitlyn’ asked her followers. Isn’t it really stunning? @primark has made reusable wrapping paper and gift tags out of their bags! What a fantastic idea! “I adore it.”

“Using Primark Bag as Wrapping Paper!” wrote Instagram user Miss silva92. @primark, that’s a great idea.”

“Primark has made its Christmas bags reusable, so you can use the bag as wrapping paper and tags by cutting the part out,” Xbudget lifex stated. This is a terrific way to save a few pennies on wrapping paper.”

“I love it, and it goes with my red and gold theme,” Helena diy decor remarked.

#primarkbag forced me to do that, according to Tashatheexplorerofficial. I’m really impressed with how well #primark bags work for #wrappingpapper! I even made a tag out of it and embellished it with some gold.”

Primark isn’t the only retailer to give its bags a holiday facelift. “We’ve given our famous brown bags a festive candy cane print for the holidays, and guess what?” the business wrote in a piece on the Primark website from 2020. It’s the ideal wrapping paper for your presents. You can put the evidence of your latest Primark haul to good use this Christmas…” One of our favorite aspects of the holiday season is giving gifts! Grab your scissors and tape because one of our paper bags is all you’ll need for outstanding gift wrapping this Christmas. Simply cut it to fit your gifts. You can even fold it origami-style if you’re crafty.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”