After spotting a ‘care worker’ at a lay-by, a van driver exposed himself.

After “clocking” a care worker parked in a lay-by, a van driver exposed himself in front of her.

Dean Kew, 53, of Skelmersdale, was driving down Manley Road in Cheshire when he came upon the victim sitting in her car.

According to Cheshire Live, the 53-year-old, of Abbeywood, Digmoor, turned his van around and parked behind the woman before going in front of his car and unzipping his trousers.

Kew then uncovered his penis and held it in front of the road. A court heard that he did not enjoy himself.

On Thursday, December 9, he was jailed at Chester Crown Court after a jury convicted him guilty of indecent exposure during an earlier trial.

The victim was early for her job on the day of the offence, August 9 last year, so she parked at a lay-by near Manley Village School, the court heard.

At the time of the occurrence, she was on the phone with her son, arranging for someone to look after her grandchildren.

When Kew revealed himself, prosecutor Mark Phillips said she initially assumed he was “going to the toilet.”

She asked her son what she should do, and he told her to write down the van’s registration number and call the police, according to the court.

Officers were able to track down Kew and apprehend him. He denied committing the crime.

Defending attorney Gareth Roberts said his client was aware that he had been convicted of a “very serious conduct.”

“He accepts the jury’s verdict despite continuing to assert his innocence,” he told the court.

“It’s a little step in him admitting he has done something wrong,” Mr Roberts said of Kew’s desire to apologize to his victim.

He went on to say that the defendant had recently settled down, was living a “useful life,” and had his partner’s support.

“You are someone who acted in a terrible manner,” Judge Simon Berkson told Kew as he handed down his sentence.

“During the pandemic, a care worker was waiting for her shift to begin.

“You spotted her – a lone female in her car, to use your own phrase.” You reversed the direction of your van.

“You wanted to show off your penis.” That’s just what you did. She was taken aback.

“You’ve been doing it since then.”

