After spotting a bright light traveling across the sky, a dog walker discovers a ‘UFO.’

A man out for a late-night walk with his dogs was startled to observe a peculiar light in the sky that stopped and started.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, Anthony Douglas, 30, was walking his dogs with his partner in Huyton.

A strange light moving across the sky attracted his attention, so he began filming the occurrence with his phone.

A 12-year-old girl comes into a business with £200 in cash and hands it over to the shopkeeper.

“I was playing Pokemon Go on my phone and for some reason I looked up and we both saw something flying across the sky dead slow,” Anthony told the ECHO.

“When we looked behind it, there was a small one, but there were no flashing lights or anything – it was insane.”

Anthony, who owns a number of Mastiffs and other huge dogs, said he prefers to walk them at night because it is more convenient.

He took a 50-second film that follows a small while light across the sky.

As the light appears to slow to a halt before moving out on its path again, “Anthony’s wife” is heard stating, “it’s stopping.” After the light appears to move again, she can be heard saying, “it’s going fast that.”

Anthony’s wife states near the end of the video, “There’s another one behind it following – a tiny one,” before the tape shuts out.

“At first, I assumed it was a shooting star, but as I looked, it kept traveling across the sky dead slowly,” Anthony explained.

“As we were filming it, the light came to a halt, then began to move up and down, then resumed its motion, headed towards Manchester Way.”

Anthony claims to believe in UFOs and has seen a few strange occurrences in the past that he couldn’t explain.

“We can’t be the lone life form on every planet; there are so many out there,” he continued. It strikes me as odd that you don’t believe in them.

“They must be out there; we can’t be the only ones alive.”

“When I was in the hospital a few years back, we were standing outdoors and noticed a small silver ball moving across the sky as well.

“I also captured that on video,” says the narrator. The summary comes to a close.