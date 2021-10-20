After splitting a weed cookie with the mother of a child in Pennsylvania, the babysitter fatally stabs her.

After splitting a marijuana-laced cookie with the mother of a child he was babysitting, a Pennsylvania man was fatally stabbed.

After the stabbing, Lavrius Watson, 26, dialed 911 on Saturday night. He told the operator that he had slain 41-year-old Elizabeth Leonard with a knife at her Mountain Top house and requested an ambulance while “audibly crying.” He said to the operator that he couldn’t recall where he had left the knife.

Leonard was found resting against the front door with several stab wounds to her abdomen by the authorities. “Why did I do that?” Watson wondered as he kneeled outside. The delectable he had with Leonard caused Watson to have an allergic response, he told the investigators. According to the criminal complaint acquired by the Pocono Record, he then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her five times.

Responding cops discovered a trail of blood leading from the kitchen to the front entrance, where Leonard’s body was discovered, according to the police. Watson refused to come outside via the front door where Leonard’s body was when authorities arrived. He entered through the back entrance, where he was discovered bloodied and kneeling on the ground.

Leonard had hired Watson to babysit two of her children after knowing him for seven years. Leonard had hired Watson to monitor her 10-year-old son on the day of the incident. After supper, the two shared a marijuana cookie in the kitchen.

The victim’s son, who was elsewhere in the house at the time of the stabbing, was unharmed, according to the NY Daily News. The other child was not present at the time of the incident.

Leonard died of several stab wounds, according to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Record, Trooper Anthony Petroski, a spokeswoman for Pennsylvania’s State Police, said Leonard’s death was an isolated occurrence with no threat to the public.

Watson is being detained at the Luzerne County Prison on a charge of criminal homicide. He was denied bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 28.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.