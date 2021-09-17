After spilling scalding KFC gravy, a toddler was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

KFC has come under fire from a mother in the United Kingdom who claims the chain’s gravy caused horrible burns on her child’s skin.

The event reminds me of the 1994 McDonald’s hot coffee case, in which the company was held liable for third-degree burns caused by the chain’s dangerously hot coffee.

Ella Pau, 18 months old, was burned on her face, fingers, arms, and legs after accidently tipping over a gravy container earlier this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Jade, the toddler’s mother, revealed, “My friend came to stay over for a few of nights and she went and picked up [the food].” “She drove to my house after going through the drive-thru… You’d assume it would have cooled down a lot more than it generally does at that point.”

The kids began serving themselves as soon as the food arrived.

“[Ella] placed her hand into the bag and as she drew it out, she had the gravy in her palm; the remainder of the lid flipped back at her as she lifted it up, and gravy splattered on her face,” Jade explained. “And it was all down her before I knew it. It was all over her arms, especially her right arm, and it pooled between her knees because she was on the couch.”

Ella was in excruciating pain, according to her mother, who said she had “never heard sounds like it in her life.”

Ella was hustled to a cold shower by Jade, who hoped to get rid of the steaming gravy as quickly as possible. “The worst part was that the [color]of the gravy was diminishing as the water went into her skin, but the oil was still sticking to her flesh,” she explained.

“I could see her legs and the flesh had started to bubble when I was taking her shorts off,” she continued.

The kid was taken to the emergency room and admitted to the burn unit. She was released the next day, but things went downhill once the family got home.

Ella started having trouble breathing, got a fever, and vomited. She was rushed back to the hospital, where physicians thought she was intoxicated.

Pau was allowed to return home after five days. She, on the other hand, has been. This is a condensed version of the information.