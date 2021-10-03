After spilling a drink outside a Liverpool bar, a young man was slain.

Detectives have stated that they are still looking for the man who carried out a fatal one-punch attack in Liverpool city centre.

Anthony Cavanagh, 22, from Kirkdale, was approached by a group of guys inside Liverpool’s Walkabout bar. Anthony apologized when a drink was spilled.

As Anthony’s company exited the bar, they were met by another group, which included the man he had run into earlier.

One of them punched the young sailor in the face, knocking him out.

Anthony struck his head on the ground as he tumbled to the ground. He died 11 days later, on October 5, 2005, after suffering significant head injuries.

On the 16th anniversary of Anthony’s killing, police have stated that they are still committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice.

In 2015, a 33-year-old man was arrested in Blundellsands on suspicion of murder, although no one has ever been charged in Mr Cavanagh’s death.

Anthony, a 22-year-old Royal Navy seaman, was on leave from his ship and had driven up from Portsmouth to Liverpool to visit friends and family.

Anthony’s mother, Pat Cavanagh, has previously stated that her son’s death was an anguish for the family.

“This was such a horrific occurrence, and we will continue to investigate any new information that comes in to try and bring some comfort to his family and friends, who still have no answers after all this time,” Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Baker said.

“Anthony was an innocent young guy who was merely enjoying a night out with his friends when he was assaulted as he left Walkabout. He was knocked unconscious by the intensity of the strike, and he fell backwards, hitting the ground and receiving severe head injuries.

“We know his assailant was part of a bigger group that fled the area without offering assistance at the time or since. Anthony died in hospital 11 days later, and his family has been in pain ever since.

“We have spoken to witnesses and made multiple arrests over the years, but we have never been able to obtain adequate evidence.”

