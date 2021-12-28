After spending two days near her dead mother’s body, a 3-year-old girl was rescued.

In India, authorities rescued a 3-year-old daughter who had been discovered beside her dead mother’s body inside a leased property. The toddler was completely unaware that her mother had died and assumed she was “just sleeping.” According to The Times of India, the terrible occurrence occurred in the state of Odisha on Monday. Kuni Nayak, a 28-year-old lady, had been living in a one-room cottage in Balangir district with her child. She was said to be a widow.

Neighbors called the cops after smelling a terrible odor coming from the residence. The officers discovered the woman’s decaying body inside the house when they arrived.

The officers also discovered that the toddler had gone two days without eating. The girl told the authorities that her “mother had been sleeping for the last two days,” according to reports. The child informed the officers, “She didn’t give me food and kept sleeping.”

According to the authorities, Nayak had been residing in the house since the child was born three years ago. She had previously worked as a domestic maid in a number of families in the area. The woman was said to be estranged from her in-laws and relatives.

“We retrieved the body after being notified by a neighbor, and it was taken for a post-mortem examination. According to preliminary medical reports, the woman died of a suspected liver condition “Tofan Bag, a senior police official, told The Times of India that

The police attempted to locate the woman’s relatives but were unsuccessful. As a result, it was agreed to turn the kid over to the Child Welfare Committee, which will make the final decision on the girl’s future.

A newborn was found nibbling on his hand on top of his mother’s decomposing body in a similar occurrence reported from Kentucky. In August, the child’s mother died of a heroin overdose, according to reports. Danielle Ward had been missing for days before her body was discovered by Louisville police. Despite being dehydrated, the boy was brought to the hospital and was believed to be in stable condition. “God has a hand in it. It’s very amazing. He ate his hand uncooked. [He] was trapped for days without knowing how to survive “Reporters cited Danielle’s mother, Adriane Ward.