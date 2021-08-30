After spending billions after Katrina, the levees and floodwalls in New Orleans have held up to Ida.

The Associated Press reported that levees, floodwalls, and floodgates in New Orleans resisted Hurricane Ida’s fury after it made landfall Sunday. The protective structures’ performance comes after the federal government spent billions of dollars upgrading them, and it contrasts sharply with their failure 16 years ago during Hurricane Katrina.

While New Orleans’ levees and floodwalls protected the city from Hurricane Ida, some nearby areas were not spared. The Associated Press stated that work on a levee protection system in LaPlace, a western suburb of New Orleans, had only recently begun, and many inhabitants had to be rescued from flooding caused by the hurricane.

Marcia Jacob Hebert’s LaPlace home was not flooded during Hurricane Katrina, but she expects to find it swamped when she returns after leaving in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

Hebert explained, “We didn’t have these problems until everyone else’s levees worked.” “It may not be the only issue, but I believe it plays a role.”

Floodwaters inundated John Vincent’s LaPlace community, and he stated it appears as if the water has risen faster since floodwalls were completed in other areas further east. He attributed the problem to a lack of collaboration across parishes.

“It seems like now, with any kind of storm, anything can cause flooding,” Vincent, 65, said.

The pumps in New Orleans were functioning on generator power Monday, according to Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards.

She stated, “The levee system worked just as it was supposed to.”

In the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Bernard, the system is overseen by two flood protection districts. There were no levee breaches or overtoppings reported in either district.

Nicholas Cali, regional director of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-West, which covers the west bank of Orleans and Jefferson parishes, said, “The system operated as designed.”

According to regional director Kelli Chandler, the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East, which encompasses St. Bernard Parish and most of Orleans and Jefferson parishes, planned to evaluate its system Monday but had discovered no concerns. According to her, a surge barrier was opened Monday morning to allow maritime traffic to pass via a key shipping canal.

