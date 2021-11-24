After speeding, Liverpool icon John Barnes was banned from driving.

After being caught speeding in Cheshire, former Liverpool FC star John Barnes has been banned from driving.

On April 7, the 58-year-old TV analyst, who played 10 seasons at Anfield, was caught speeding on the A540 Chester High Road in a BMW.

Between Gordale Garden Centre and the intersection with the B5135 that leads down to Parkgate, the former Tranmere Rovers boss was traveling at 47mph in a 40mph zone.

Hours before his death, a 6-year-old boy cries out for love and nourishment on video.

Barnes’ driver’s license had also expired at the time of the offense earlier this year, according to the court.

Barnes, who resides in Heswall, Wirral, was fined £750 and ordered to pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £75 victim surcharge when he appeared in Chester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 22.

There was no distinct punishment for driving when your license was expired.

Barnes, who has 79 England caps, has been banned from driving for six months, with the disqualification being mandatory due to his previous offenses.

In September 2015, the Jamaican-born football star was given a driving penalty after being caught speeding for the fourth time.

Barnes’ Vauxhall was recorded by a speed camera on the M56 eastbound doing 66 mph in a 50 mph zone at the time.