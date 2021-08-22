After speaking with Rafa Benitez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin confirms Everton’s penalty-taking policy.

Following a pre-season chat with Rafa Benitez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has cemented his status as Everton’s penalty taker.

On Saturday, the striker scored his second goal in as many outings as the Blues drew 2-2 with Leeds United at Elland Road to start the 2021/22 season.

After being brought down in the box by Liam Cooper, the England international won a penalty kick and went up to decisively shoot the dead ball into the bottom corner.

Calvert-Lewin has stated that it is a role he has aspired to for a long time, and he was delighted to discuss it with his new boss before to the start of the season.

“It’s something I’ve wanted for a long time [being Everton’s penalty taker],“ the attacker told evertonfc.com. I’ve been prepared to step in and assume that role.

“Before the first game of the season, I spoke with the manager, and we had that conversation. He put me on the pens, and luckily for me, I scored against Leeds.

“It’s something you practice, practice, practice for, but nothing compares to doing it in front of a sold-out stadium.

“Because the whistle was so loud, I didn’t hear it! That’s why, before taking it, I looked at the referee to see if he had blown his whistle or not.

“After that, I just reset and accepted the punishment. It’s just a matter of keeping your cool.”

Calvert-Lewin was on international duty with England when Benitez was appointed, taking over after Carlo Ancelotti’s sudden departure.

And the striker got a call from his new manager right away, explaining that the Spaniard had been in touch with him over the summer.

And the forward believes that the team’s confidence and ambition, which the manager has instilled in them, was on full display this weekend against Leeds.

He continued, “The manager called me right away [after his appointment]to introduce himself.”

"We had a very candid conversation, which made me eager to return. He also kept in touch with me while I was away on vacation. To have your manager do that as a player, that's incredible."