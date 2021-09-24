After speaking with Farhad Moshiri, Rafa Benitez discloses Everton’s January transfer ambitions.

Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, has stated that he will have finances to spend in January after speaking with Farhad Moshiri.

More than £500 million has been spent on transfer fees since the Blues’ owner arrived at Goodison Park in February 2016, as the team attempts to close the gap on those ahead of them in the league.

Everton, on the other hand, were restricted by Financial Fair Play this summer after investment did not correspond to success on the pitch.

Benitez, who took over as manager at the end of June, had to be economical, bringing in five players for just £1.5 million – the amount required to activate Demarai Gray’s release clause. Free agents Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Salomon Rondon, and Andy Lonergan joined the club.

However, after James Rodriguez, who was claimed to earn £200,000 a week at Goodison Park, left for Al-Rayyan in Qatar on Wednesday, he was followed out the exit door by another high earner, Bernard.

With the departures of the two South Americans, it appears that the Blues will be less restricted in the coming transfer window.

When asked if finances will be available in January, Benitez said: “I think so.” He was speaking at his pre-match press conference before of Norwich’s visit on Saturday.

“I had that conversation with Mr Moshiri yesterday. They want to invest the money and strengthen the team, so it’s just to make sure we do things correctly.”

“The idea and the strategy were quite apparent previously, and we couldn’t accomplish it for different reasons,” Benitez said of the supporters’ desire to see the squad bolstered.

“I can read newspapers, watch television, but especially local newspapers, and understand what fans want. Hopefully, we’ll be ready for the next window of opportunity.”

With Seamus Coleman turning 33 in October and Jonjoe Kenny surplus to requirements, many believed Everton needed a new right-back this summer.

The Blues were unable to secure a new full-back in the end.

However, just days after the window closed, first-choice defender Coleman suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Ireland, forcing Ben Godfrey to come in for the 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday.

