After some jurors admitted to knowing the slain woman was pregnant, a mistrial was declared in the murder case.

On Wednesday, an Indiana judge declared a mistrial in the case of one of the men charged in the 2015 fatal shooting of Amanda Balckburn after it was discovered that several jurors were aware of her pregnancy despite being told they weren’t.

Marion County Judge Grant Hawkins said he questioned the jurors on what they knew about the case during the first day of Larry Jo Taylor Jr.’s murder trial.

During interrogation, he learned that “Ms. Blackburn was pregnant at the time of her death,” he told the Indianapolis Star. Blackburn was 12 weeks pregnant with her second child at the time of the murder, and the defense had already gained the right to hide that fact from jurors.

Hawkins declared a mistrial because more than one juror was aware of the material. Moving ahead, the court will have a fresh jury.

Blackburn, 28, was married to Davey Blackburn, a pastor. On November 10, 2015, she was shot and died during a home invasion in Indianapolis. Before they entered the house, the suspects watched her husband leave, according to the Indy Star. Around half an hour after Davey Blackburn left, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots. Amanda Blackburn lasted for another two days before succumbing to her illness.

According to court filings, Blackburn’s murder was part of an eight-day crime spree, according to the Indy Star. In addition to Blackburn’s murder, the records claim Taylor raped a woman and burglarized an apartment, as well as killing a guy who had only $10 as Taylor was attempting to rob him.

The case against Blackburn has been ongoing for six years, owing to the coronavirus delaying procedures and the fact that there are numerous defendants in the case. The pandemic “damaged our Court system for nearly two years,” according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the Indy Star.

Taylor, 24, is one of three males indicted in relation to her assassination. Four counts of murder, three counts of burglary, three counts of theft, and one count of robbery have been filed against him. Taylor is also facing charges of criminal imprisonment, auto theft, and illegally carrying a weapon.

His two co-defendants agreed to plea bargains in exchange for cooperating with Taylor’s prosecution.

Jalen E. Watson, a co-defendant, pleaded guilty to one count in 2017.