After soliciting a pupil for sex, a pervert PE teacher was fired.

After bombarding a student with late-night messages pleading for “fun sex,” a PE teacher has been fired.

Craig Ward, a teacher at Padgate Academy in Warrington’s Insall Road, admitted he “broke professional lines” with the kid who tried to persuade him to stop.

The 36-year-old also gave the youngster rides in his car when no one else was around, urged him to drink vodka, and requested him to buy snacks for him from a store.

Some of the texts were too graphic to be published, while others included the following: “Please join me for a night’s sleep. I’ll keep it between you and me, and it’ll be the best night of your life x “..

“No one needs to know n u don’t have to worry about anyone finding out x I’m not seeking for owt serious, just proper enjoyable sex” and “I’ll be home in a week if ur alright with trying stuff” were among the other messages.

“You know you can trust me,” Ward added to the boy.

Ward later apologized, stating, “I’m truly sorry, I was out of my mind.”

The case was brought to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) after an internal inquiry by Padgate Academy, which has the authority to remove teachers from the classroom.

The youngster was “shocked and perplexed” by the texts, according to the TRA panel, and would spend half an hour figuring out how to respond.

In response to Ward’s statement “”You can trust me,” he assured the panel, “but that’s the worst one for me…. It’s like he’s spent all these years building a relationship with me and all of a sudden he’s simply said hey you know you can trust me… that’s the worst one because you know he’s not blagging it.” Ward was initially investigated by Cheshire Police, and once the police case was closed, the school conducted an internal investigation.

Ward first denied having any sexual interest in the youngster, telling his employers that he had “no idea why I sent it, I was quite inebriated.”

“It is now the case, however, that Mr Ward concedes his behaviour was sexually motivated,” the TRA panel said.

