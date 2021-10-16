After snatching GHDs from a beauty parlor, thugs flee laughing.

This is the moment two men raced out from a hair salon in fits of laughing after stealing GHD goods from the shelf.

The sound of a bang attracted Lisa Jennins, who was with a client in a treatment room at TLC Hair & Beauty Salon in St Helens, to the event on Tuesday.

Lisa, who owns the salon on Water Street with her business partner Tina Boyle, said a staff member was making a cup of tea in the entrance to the staff area at the time.

The males were seen on camera fleeing the salon after stealing a GHD slide brush and a GHD curling tongue. They are believed to be in their early twenties.

Lisa has informed Merseyside Police about the incident and wants to alert other businesses in the vicinity.

“It all happened in a matter of seconds,” Lisa explained.

“I’m more annoyed than anything.” Thousands of salons closed during Covid, and we’re trying to stay afloat, especially now that furlough is over and these guys come in and steal from us.

“They were smiling as they went away, which further adds to the problem.”

“We are seeking for information following a shop theft in St Helens on Tuesday, October 12,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At approximately 11:10 a.m., two guys entered TLC Hair and Beauty on Water Street and grabbed electrical devices before fleeing.”

“The males were characterized as white, in their early twenties, and of medium build. The first wore navy blue shorts with a dark grey/green hoody and a blue mask.

The other wore black jogging trousers, black and white Nike sneakers, a blue hoody, and a blue surgical mask.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with CCTV, cell phone, or dashcam footage that can help us identify the males can contact us via @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000708572.