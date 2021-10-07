After smashing through the Mersey Gateway bridge’s barrier, the car was thrown to the roof.

At around 4.40 p.m. today, Cheshire Police were dispatched to Waterloo Road in response to reports of a car accident.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a silver Nissan Qashqai on its roof after colliding with a bridge barrier.

Cheshire firefighters assisted the vehicle’s driver, a man, out of the vehicle, and he is being treated by paramedics.

The severity of the man’s injuries is unknown.

Anyone who may have observed the crash is asked to contact Cheshire Police.

Anyone with information can phone Cheshire Police on 101 or report it online, referencing IML 1101484.

