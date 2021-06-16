After slicing vegetables, ‘Scouse Billy’ killed a prisoner with a knife.

An inquiry has begun into the death of a prisoner who was attacked from behind while chopping vegetables by a convicted murderer from Liverpool.

Alex Cusworth died on November 26, 2015, at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, after a 10cm deep wound.

At the time of Mr Cusworth’s murder, convicted murderer William Tolcher of Liverpool, widely known as “Scouse Billy,” was serving a life sentence at HMP Dartmoor.

According to Devon Live, he was sentenced to additional 33 years in prison for the murder of Mr Cusworth and is presently serving his sentence at Broadmoor.

After a previous hearing was halted to gather further information, an inquest into Mr Cusworth’s death has commenced this week. In May 2019, a jury inquest investigating his death began, but it was extended to extend the scope of the investigation.

Mr Cusworth’s death will be investigated by a new jury, which was sworn in today.

At the Exeter hearing, senior coroner Philip Spinney gave them a brief synopsis of the case. Mr Cusworth, who was born in Stafford and moved to Devon in 2011, was sentenced to eight years in prison and sent to Dartmoor jail in May 2015, according to him.

He applied for a job in the kitchen in August 2015, and on September 4, an employment board authorized his application, and he began the next day. Tolcher, a fellow kitchen worker, stabbed him to death two months later.

Tolcher had been in prison since 1996, when his lover, Kathy Sharples, was murdered in Cornwall. He’d spent time in a variety of prisons and had a history of violent behavior, though it had gotten better in recent years.

In September 2015, he was transported to Dartmoor, where he had previously been imprisoned, and expressed an interest in working in the prison kitchen, which was granted.

At that time a forensic psychologist recommended he should not move to an open prison or be released.

Mr Spinny added Tolcher has struggled with his mental health and how he was perceived as secure and trustworthy. The summary comes to a close.