After slicing the woman’s face, her mother described her as a “different person.”

A woman who had her face sliced in an incident described herself as a “different person.”

Zowie Haygarth was invited back to Ms Smith’s home while Chloe Smith was out with her boyfriend and their mutual friend in Birkenhead.

They all “continued to consume wine” and “all parties took cocaine” till the next morning, February 29, 2020, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Haygarth, 36, was ordered to leave after being “verbally hostile” and “threatened to strangle Ms Smith’s dog.”

Ms Smith returned after leaving her purse, and as she opened the door to her Birkenhead flat, Haygarth “immediately grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground,” according to prosecutor Ben Jones.

She encircled the woman’s hair with her hand and hit Ms Smith in the face many times.

Ms Smith then felt “something very sharp” dig into her face, which she described as Haygarth “digging in.”

Her face was lacerated many times, leaving lifelong scars.

Ms Smith, who needed medical treatment for her injuries, said she was left a “changed person” in a victim personal statement.

“I am not the same person I was before the attack,” she stated.

“I’m always terrified, and I don’t want to go out.”

“I feel vulnerable, and I’m afraid something may happen to me again,” Ms Smith added.

Ms Smith stated in a statement released a month after the incident that she is too afraid to go out alone and that after being released from the hospital, she did not return to her own house but remained with a friend.

Mr Jones stated that the arrangement was only temporary and that she is already back in her own home.

She claimed she had sought medical help for the impact on her emotional and mental health and had been diagnosed with PTSD.

“I am a young lady, and the scars on my face make me feel self-conscious,” Ms Smith added.

“I’ve never worn foundation on my face before, but I’m going to start now.

“This has been a dreadful experience that has left me feeling vulnerable and upset.”

Haygarth had "vulnerabilities and challenges," according to defense attorney David Polglase.