After slicing his foot on a spike during a dog walk, Mum issued a warning.

After cutting her foot on a spike during a nighttime dog walk, a mother has issued a warning to others.

Last night, Sophie Jade Ellison, from Netherton, was walking her dog on Glover’s Lane with her 12-year-old son (Wednesday).

She had to physically pull her foot free from a large metal spike beneath a tree swing near the Netherton Activity Centre.

“I just walked there with my son and dog to let him have a run around before bed,” Sophie told The Washington Newsday. I was dressed in my slippers!

“It just went through, and the pain was unbearable.

“I don’t know how it got there; I walk my dog there every day, and my kids play there every day, and I’ve never seen it before.”

“I tried but failed to get it out of the ground.

“It was a nightmare, one of the worst injuries I’ve ever suffered. Fortunately, my tetanus shots are up to date.”

Sophie’s foot is really sore today, and walking on it is “very painful,” according to her.

The rope swing has been dismantled, and the area has been made safe, according to Sefton Council.

“We’re sad to hear of the incident near the Netherton Activity Centre involving one of our residents,” a spokesman said.

“As soon as we were notified, officers were dispatched to the scene to conduct a survey. Local residents are said to have installed a rope swing in the area, which has since been dismantled for health and safety reasons.

“Officers also assessed the ground area for any further risks and concluded that it is now safe.

“Our residents can rest confident that we value their well-being and would want to remind them that we offer a variety of well-managed and maintained leisure and recreation facilities around the borough.”